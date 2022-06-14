KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Amid sweltering temperatures across the Southeast, the demand for power from Tennessee Valley Authority and their local power companies broke a nearly-decade old record on Monday.

The TVA and 153 local companies met a record power demand for the month of June on Monday, June 13. With an average temperature of 94 degrees across the region, the power system was providing 31,311 megawatts of energy at 6 p.m.

This exceeds the previous record for the month of June set in June 29, 2012.

The region’s transmission system serves 10 million individuals and more than 700,000 businesses across seven states.

According to the release, continued high temperatures could produce similar demand through the end of the week. TVA and their local partners encourage users to reduce their demand and save money.