KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Wears Valley family found a glimmer of hope through the chaos Thursday morning. As a wildfire threatened their home Wednesday night in Wears Valley, Tara Grissom and her family had to evacuate.

They found shelter for the night at a hotel in Townsend. When she opened the door Thursday morning she was met with a rainbow stretched across the sky.

Photo by Tara Grissom

“As scary and stressful as these fires are, God, put his love and promises in the sky,” Grissom said of the moment.

Wildfires have burned more than 3,700 acres and at least 100 structures have been damaged or destroyed as of Thursday afternoon.

Perrin Anderson, Sevier County assistant mayor for governmental affairs, said the Wears Valley wildfire is 30% contained as of Thursday afternoon. Mayor Larry Waters said no fatalities or missing persons have been reported.

More than 200 fire personnel are working in the area to combat the wildfire.

To help the victims of the wildfire, Sevier County leaders have relaunched Mountain Tough, which was created in the aftermath of the Gatlinburg wildfires.