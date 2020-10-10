Putnam County lost and found open this weekend for items found in aftermath of tornado

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This weekend is the Putnam County Emergency Operations Center’s last-ditch effort to return lost items to survivors of the March 3 tornado.

Thousands of volunteers have been collecting items since the tornado hit, many of which have been returned to owners, but not all.

Items still remaining include an ornament from Poland in 1909, and a children’s handprint, old records, family Bibles, and much more.

The lost and found is set up at the Putnam County Fairgrounds in the Cultural Arts building. It will be open Saturday, October 10, and Sunday, October 11 between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

“It’s an emotional thing when you get to see people reunited with just the smallest thing,” said Deputy Director of the Emergency Operations Center Volunteer Organization Randy Adams, “It may not mean anything to you and I, but that item means so much to that person, to that family. It may represent a happier time gone by, and if it does, that’s what we wanna do.”

There are also donations including stuffed animals and clothes for residents in need.

The volunteer organization has found more than 2,500 photos, some from up to 100 miles away. They’ve been entered into an online archive for residents from across the tornado disaster zone to look through.