Public comments released on TN online sports betting

Tennessee

TENNESSEE (WJHL) — Momentum continues to grow for online sports betting in Tennessee.

More than 300 comments were received by the Tennessee Lottery Commission for the draft rules for sports gaming.

According to the Tennessee Lottery website, the Tennessee General Assembly enacted the Tennessee Sports Gaming Act in the spring of 2019.

In November, the Tennessee Education Lottery released draft rules for the regulation and licensing of online sports wagering for a 45-day public comment period, which ended January 6, 2020.

You can check out the the comments left to the state HERE.

Tennessee Lottery & the state’s advisory committee will now use these comments to develop rules and regulations to have online sports betting available in the near future.

