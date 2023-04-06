Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Protests are expected Thursday as three Tennessee Democrats face removal from office after a gun control protest on House floor.

Thursday morning will see the House decide if it will expel Reps. Justin Jones (D-Nashville), Justin Pearson (D-Memphis), and Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville). The three Democrats interrupted last week’s session with a megaphone to talk about gun reform.

Also on Thursday, teachers across the state are staging a “sick out.” Both protests are planned to start on Capitol Hill at 8 a.m. ahead of the legislative session. Vote proceedings are expected to begin at 9 a.m.

Republicans hold a supermajority in the legislature so expulsion is highly possible.

The expulsion vote is expected to be close to or along party lines. If that happens, it’ll be the first time since the 1800s—and possibly ever—that a vote to expel was not bipartisan.

When someone is expelled, they lose their seat for the session. In the meantime, the representative’s home county commission can then appoint someone in their stead.

A special election can be held after the session is over. As long as the expelled member has not been convicted of a crime, they can run again.

The trio represent roughly 210,000 constituents.