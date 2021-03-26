Proposed Tenn. bill would allow students to opt out of LGBT curriculum

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee Senate panel has advanced legislation requiring school districts to alert parents of any instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity, allowing them to opt their student out of such instruction.

Supporters of Senate Bill 1229 argued on Wednesday it’s needed to strengthen parental rights and rebuffed concerns that it could further alienate already marginalized students.

According to the bill, school districts would have 30 days to alert parents or guardians of upcoming instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity. Families would then have the option to opt their student out of the learning without being penalized.

SB1229 was filed for introduction by Senator Paul Rose, who represents Tipton County and part of Shelby County.

The proposal is now headed to the full Senate chamber for consideration.

You can read the full proposed bill below: