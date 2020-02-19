Proposed Second Amendment Sanctuary bill advances in subcommittee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A proposed bill advanced Tuesday night that would allow Tennessee to become a sanctuary state from federal interference with gun legislation.

Rep. Micah Van Huss of Jonesborough sponsored HJR 748, which affirms that Tennessee would be a sanctuary for citizens to keep and bear arms as outlined in the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution, and would extend the legislation to Virginians.

The proposed bill states that Tennessee citizens have the right to access firearms that are equal to those of their government’s basic infantry unit.

This includes semi-automatic AR-15s, AK-47s, and similar firearms.

“Because other states around the country are violating their constituents’ constitutional rights, I think it’s very important that at least on the behalf of my constituents and on the behalf of Tennesseans that we stand up and reaffirm that the Second Amendment does, in fact, make all states a sanctuary from government intervention,” Rep. Van Huss said.

One representative, Rep. Bo Mitchell of Nashville, who is a Democrat, remained skeptical of the bill, addressing gun violence and school shootings.

“You’re pointing to certain weapons that I think are weapons of war that you’re wishing to put out in the public domain freely,” Rep. Mitchell said. “Within the last five to 10 years, there’s been a lot more people in this country — mostly schoolchildren — massacred.”

In the Tri-Cities region, several counties in both Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia have declared themselves Second Amendment Sanctuaries.

The Tennessee General Assembly Fiscal Review Committee determined a week before Tuesday’s committee meeting that this Second Amendment Sanctuary bill will not pose a significant fiscal impact.

The next step for the proposed bill is to appear before the House Judiciary Committee.