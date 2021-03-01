Proposed legislation would make ‘Amazing Grace’ sung by Dolly Parton official Tennessee state hymn

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 05: Dolly Parton attends We Are Family Foundation honors Dolly Parton & Jean Paul Gaultier at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pair of proposed bills in the Tennessee General Assembly have proposed making Dolly Parton’s rendition of “Amazing Grace” an official state song.

According to HB0938 and SB1416, Dolly’s version is among the “songs of historic significance that have influenced this State.”

The wording of the bills details the history of clergyman John Newton, who is credited with writing the original hymn.

“Amazing Grace” has been recorded multiple times by various artists, including Dolly, Elivis Presley Aretha Franklin, Willie Nelson, Garth Brooks, the Oak Ridge Boys, Little Richard and others.

The bills propose that Newton’s hymn, as sung by Dolly Parton, become the official hymn of the Tennessee.

The bills were introduced by Representative Mike Sparks (R-Smyrna) and Senator Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis) in February.

SB1416 passed on second consideration to be referred to a Senate State and Local Government Committee.

Lawmakers had previously proposed legislation to place a statue of Dolly Parton on the grounds of the State Capitol.

However, Dolly asked lawmakers to remove her from consideration for the time-being. She said in a statement that she did not wish to be placed on a pedestal at the moment, given the state of the world.