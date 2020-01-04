Gender bill proposed for sports in Tennessee schools

TENNESSEE (WTVF/WJHL) – A controversial bill being proposed in Tennessee is being called by some an attack on transgender students.

The bill, sponsored by Representative Bruce Griffey, would require transgender students to play on school sports teams based on their assigned sex at birth.

News Channel 11’s CBS affiliate WTVF spoke with the Tennessee Equality Project, they say the bill promotes ignorance, hate, and discrimination.

If the bill is passed and schools are caught violating the bill, allowing transgender students to participate on the teams of their chosen gender, they could lose state funding, be disqualified from events and pay a $10,000 fine.

It’s part of the 2020 slate for state lawmakers.