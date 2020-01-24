Proposed bill would raise TN hourly minimum wage to $15

FILE – This Oct. 24, 2016 file photo shows dollar bills in New York. After you pay your bills in 2020, will there be any money left for relaxation and entertainment? Will you be able to take a vacation this year? How much can you afford to spend on clothes? These questions may come to mind as you think about your money plans for the new year, but there’s a way to budget for fun in 2020. Financial pros share tips for how to achieve balance in your budget using the 50/30/20 rule and other financial techniques. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new bill introduced in the Tennessee General Assembly would cause the hourly minimum wage in the state to more than double.

SB 1788 would increase the minimum hourly rate for employees to $15.

The bill was introduced by Senator Sara Kyle (D-Memphis) of District 30.

SB 1788 was filed for introduction on Wednesday and was passed on first consideration on Thursday, according to the General Assembly’s website.

Senator Kyle has sponsored 65 bills in the 111th General Assembly, including SB 1786, which would provide paid family and medical leave for state employees and teachers.