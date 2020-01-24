Proposed bill would raise TN hourly minimum wage to $15

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new bill introduced in the Tennessee General Assembly would cause the hourly minimum wage in the state to more than double.
SB 1788 would increase the minimum hourly rate for employees to $15.
The bill was introduced by Senator Sara Kyle (D-Memphis) of District 30.
SB 1788 was filed for introduction on Wednesday and was passed on first consideration on Thursday, according to the General Assembly’s website.
Senator Kyle has sponsored 65 bills in the 111th General Assembly, including SB 1786, which would provide paid family and medical leave for state employees and teachers.