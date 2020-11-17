Cheatham County 9-year-old Jordan Gorman found alive, TBI confirms

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators have found the missing 9-year-old Jordan Gorman alive but hungry. The boy is in custody with TBI agents.

The boy was found on Lisa Lane and Valley View Road under a pool liner with what clothes he left with and no shoes Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove tells News 2. A Christian County rescue worker located the child.

I'm still shaking. I was sitting here working in the Command Post when searchers brought Jordan in! So gratified to be able to share this news with you! https://t.co/IhUt8Rr3Mp — Josh DeVine (@TBIJoshDeVine) November 17, 2020

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The search continued Tuesday morning for the nine-year-old boy at the center of a statewide AMBER Alert. An Endangered Child Alert was issued Sunday for Jordan after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the boy’s parents reported him missing from their Joelton home along Valley View Road. His parents told investigators he ran away after an argument.

During a press conference Tuesday morning, the TBI said the mission is becoming a recovery effort with each passing hour. Search teams are back out in the area, re-examining previously searched locations. Investigators believe Jordan is still in the immediate area.

Investigators said there is no evidence of ill intent but Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove said “panic” is setting in.

Our best guess is that Jordan is in the area immediately near his home in Joelton, but the reality is he could be anywhere.



Stay alert, friends. 👍🏼#TNAMBERAlert https://t.co/HIxE3Fyo6U — Josh DeVine (@TBIJoshDeVine) November 17, 2020

Jordan Gorman (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

The TBI said law enforcement search teams scoured the heavily-wooded area near the home Sunday afternoon into Monday, but found no sign of Jordan. The agency then issued an AMBER Alert Monday morning, citing “new information and growing concern about the well-being” of Jordan.

Residents in the area of Valley View Road have been urged to walk their property during daylight hours and search anywhere that a child could take cover, including crawlspaces, sheds and outbuildings.

Jordan is four feet tall and weighs 75 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve T-shirt with red stripes on the arms, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

The nine-year-old is one of four kids who live at the home in Joelton. He and two of his siblings were adopted, according to investigators.

Anyone who spots anything suspicious is urged to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at 615-792-2098.