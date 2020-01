KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- The job of a school resource officer is often a thankless one, but the SRO at Maryville Academy in Knoxville got a major thank you in the form of a handwritten letter from a student who credits him for transforming her attitude in the classroom.

Clayton Hall has been a resource officer at Maryville Academy for the last two years. He's formed special bonds with all of the students, but his bond with Jordan Crawford has been rewarding in more ways than one.