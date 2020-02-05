President Trump signs Vols hat for charity following State of the Union

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WATE) – President Donald Trump took the time to sign a Tennessee Volunteers hat for charity following his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Following his 2020 State of the Union address on the Congressional floor, former Knox County Mayor and TN-02 Representative Tim Burchett approached President Trump to ask him to sign a Tennessee Volunteers hat for charity.

President Trump promptly signed the hat and said, “Go Tennessee” before handing it back to Rep. Burchett.

President Trump recently nominated former Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell to serve on the board of directors of the Tennessee Valley Authority.