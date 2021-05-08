Pres. Biden approves federal disaster assistance for Tennessee

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Saturday that Pres. Joe Biden approved federal funding geared toward areas within Tennessee affected by severe storms, tornadoes and flooding from March 25 through April 3, 2021.

This makes assistance available to affected individuals in Davidson, Williamson and Wilson counties. This includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs.

Federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the inclement weather in Campbell, Cannon, Cheatham, Claiborne, Clay, Davidson, Decatur, Fentress, Grainger, Hardeman, Henderson, Hickman, Jackson, Madison, Maury, McNairy, Moore, Overton, Scott, Smith, Wayne, Williamson and Wilson counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated area can begin applying for assistance by registering online HERE.