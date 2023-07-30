NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify a driver after a pregnant woman and her unborn baby were killed in a hit-and-run crash along Dickerson Pike early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 3800 block of Dickerson Pike.

Metro police reported that 37-year-old Uoli Mejia Primero, who was six months pregnant, was crossing Dickerson Pike when she was hit by a vehicle traveling south. The driver did not stop and fled the scene.

She was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where she and her unborn child died.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run vehicle/driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

No additional information was immediately released.