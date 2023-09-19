NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 22-year-old mom from the Madison-Goodlettsville area of Nashville hasn’t been seen or heard from for more than a month, according to a recently filed police report.

Alyssa Bowden went missing Tuesday, Aug. 15. The last time her mom, Stephanie Fenderson, heard from Bowden, she was bleeding and worried about the health and safety of her baby.

The last message she got from her daughter said, “Pray for me.”

(Source: Samantha Fenderson)

“I said, ‘I pray for you every day, but I pray now, too,’ and so I gave her a couple of hours. You know, just in case, you know, she was at the hospital and I texted back I was like, ‘Well, any news?’ And I haven’t heard from her since,” Fenderson said.

Fenderson said she has been caring for Bowden’s firstborn son, who is 5 years old, since she went missing.

“I’m just kind of worried. I know that she wouldn’t go this long without talking to me or her son, so I kind of worry that something’s wrong with or something has happened,” Fenderson said.

According to Fenderson, her daughter recently stopped living with her and started staying with her boyfriend.

Fenderson also said doesn’t know where Bowden’s boyfriend is or has been this past month.

Anyone with information on where Alyssa Bowden may be is asked to call Metro police at 615-862-8600 or Gallatin Police (615) 452-1313.