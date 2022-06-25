KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Powell “can opener” has struck again, damaging another vehicle on Thursday.

A low-hanging railroad bridge on Central Avenue Pike at Irwin Drive in Powell has been the site of multiple accidents, leading locals to name it the “can opener”.

The bridge claimed another victim on Thursday, when a truck tried to pass under it and had its top peeled back like a can. As of yesterday afternoon a police report had not yet been filed.

The bridge sits at 11 ft. 11 inches, which is too short for most box trucks and other large vehicles to go under without an accident. The road leading to the bridge has many signs stating the low clearance, yet vehicles are still being torn apart.

According to police reports, the bridge has caused at least three other accidents this year. One in January, February, and March.