Portion of interstate closed in Nashville after overturned semi spills noodles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A portion of Interstate 24 is closed after a semi truck hauling 40,000 pounds of dry noodles crashed near downtown Nashville Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at the ramp where I-24 merges with I-40 after the Silliman Evans bridge heading into downtown Nashville around 7:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported after the crash, which spilled a portion of the truck’s 40,000 pounds of noodles onto the roadway.

Clean up is expected to last for at least five hours as the cargo will have to be off-loaded before the truck can be towed away.

The roadway is not expected to fully reopen to traffic until 1 p.m.