Pop-up Women’s Suffrage motorcade parade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A pop-up motorcade parade took place in Downtown Knoxville Saturday morning.
The mission: to remember Women’s Suffrage.
This week marked the 100-year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, giving the women the right to vote.
Participants decorated their cars and dressed up in suffrage attire.
