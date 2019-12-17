Poll: Majority of Tennessee voters don’t support impeachment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A newly released poll by Vanderbilt University suggests that while the majority of Tennessee voters believe President Donald Trump’s request that Ukraine investigate former Vice President Joe Biden was improper, they do not support removing the president from office.

The survey took place from November 19 through December 5 and included a demographically representative group of 1,000 registered Tennessee voters.

According to the poll data, 58% said they believe the president’s actions were improper, but only 35% said he should be impeached and removed from office.

Registered voters were asked questions on a wide array of topics, from gun control to health care.

Guns

47% said gun purchasing requirements should remain the same while 45% said they should be tougher.

86% approved of background checks for gun show and private gun sales and 86% also supported bans for people with certain mental health conditions.

68% supported the creation of a universal database to track gun purchases.

51% supported a ban on “assault weapons.”

Vanderbilt says its polls suggest that views on gun policies haven’t changed much since 2015.

Nathan Bedford Forrest Bust

Voters were also asked about the controversial bust of Confederate Army general Nathan Bedford Forrest located inside the Tennessee State Capitol.

76% believe the bust should be removed from the Capitol. 47% percent said it belongs in a museum while 29% said it shouldn’t be displayed at all.

Approval Ratings

President Donald Trump — 50%

Gov. Bill Lee — 62%

Tennessee General Assembly — 56%

Sen. Lamar Alexander — 46%

Sen. Marsha Blackburn — 44%

Congress — 28%

Health Care:

About a quarter of Tennessee voters said they struggle to pay for health care. 28% said they have unpaid medical bills and 24% said they have delayed care due to the cost.

Regarding the proposal to shift funding of the state’s Medicare program TennCare to a block grant model, 59% said they don’t know enough to have an opinion on the matter.

Child Care

41% of respondents said they believe the state should spend its nearly $1 billion in unspent federal anti-poverty funds on subsidized childcare. 27% supported funding job training and 16% said the funds should go toward fighting the opioid addiction epidemic.

Addiction & Tobacco:

69% said drug and alcohol dependence is the biggest issue in their community and 68% believe the legal age for tobacco should be raised to 21.

Economic Issues:

32% of voters reported being worried about paying for basics like food, shelter, utilities, and transportation. 52% worried about having enough money for emergencies. 53% were concerned about affording college and retirement.

Among rural voters, 59% said they worry about having enough money for emergencies, 42% said they’re not sure they can meet their day-to-day needs, and 39% reported unpaid medical bills.

56% of respondents believe everyone has an equal chance to get ahead, but 40% believe today’s economy only rewards those at the top.

