Poll: 55% of Tennessee voters approve of Governor Lee’s job performance

Tennessee

Gov. Bill Lee (WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A statewide poll conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy has found that 55% of Tennessee voters approve of Governor Bill Lee’s job performance to date.

The poll found that 27% of voters disapproved, while 18% were not sure.

The poll also found that 79% of Republicans approve of Governor Lee’s job so far, with 9% disapproving and 12% unsure.

In East Tennessee, 57% of voters approve of Governor Lee’s job so far, the highest out of the state. Lee has 56% of voter approval in Middle Tennessee and 51% in West Tennessee.

Voters under 50-years-old were split, with 50% approving, 27% disapproving and 23% not sure.

The poll also indicates that Republican U.S. Senator candidate Bill Hagerty already leading the Democratic candidate, James Mackler, by a margin of 55% to 33%.

Republican candidate Manny Sethi also led Mackler in the poll by a margin of 46% to 35%.

625 registered Tennessee voters were polled by telephone in live interviews and were selected randomly for this poll.

Voters in Johnson, Sullivan, Carter, Washington, Greene, Hawkins and Hancock were all included in the poll.

