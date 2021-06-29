Police: Trio charged after robbery ended with victim seriously injured, co-conspirator dead in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — The Morristown Police Department has arrested three people in connection to an early June robbery that left a victim seriously injured and a co-conspirator dead at an apartment on Morningside Drive.

According to the department’s investigation, Marcus Roberts, Hayden Vick, HJ Roberts, and a juvenile led Luis Gaona to the apartment with a lie to sell him a gun. Once Gaona was inside, the suspects locked the door and threatened him at gunpoint to rob him.

MPD reports Gaona was shot multiple times and suffered serious bodily injury because of it. HJ Roberts was killed as a result of this incident.

Marcus Roberts, Vick, and the juvenile turned themselves in Monday, according to police. Roberts and Vick have been charged with especially aggravated robbery and are being held without bond at the Hamblen County Jail.

The juvenile, who was also charged with especially aggravated robbery, was taken to juvenile holding until their detention hearing.