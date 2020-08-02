Police stop and cite two ‘transpotainment’ vehicles in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police stopped and cited two “transpotainment” vehicles seen operating Saturday night on Broadway in Nashville.

Officers cited the drivers for continuing to operate in violation of the amended public health order that took effect Friday. The two separate citations were issued at 6:15 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

The Metro Public Health Department issued the amended order, effective through Aug. 16, directing all “transpotainment” vehicles to cease operations to help control the spread of COVID-19. Officers said they did not see any other “transpotainment” vehicles on Broadway after the second citation was issued.