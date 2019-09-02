Police seeking missing Middle TN boy last seen over weekend

DICKSON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police in Dickson, Tennessee are searching for a missing juvenile last seen Sunday night on a bicycle.

According to a post from the Dickson Police Department, David Ryan May left his grandmother’s house around 8 p.m. on Sunday on a black and orange bicycle.

David was wearing green flip flops when he was last seen.

He is 5’2″ with blonde hair, and he weighs about 130 pounds.

David’s age was not given.

Anyone with information as to David’s whereabouts is asked to call the Dickson Police Department at 615-446-8041.