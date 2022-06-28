MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — An officer is in the hospital and a suspect is on the run following a shooting in Madison.

Police say, Samuel Quinton Edwards, 34, shot a Hendersonville police officer Monday night during a police chase. The officer is said to have non-critical injuries and is being treated at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Officers say Edwards then abandoned his van on Gibson Drive in Madison and fled on foot.

Police think Edwards may have later stolen a white Chevy Silverado pickup truck with front bumper damage, a missing front grill and multiple dents on the body.

Tuesday morning, Millersville police said they located the missing truck on Cycle Lane off Bethel Road.

They are asking people in the area to be on high alert. He was seen wearing a light colored T-shirt, dark shorts and dark tennis shoes. Edward was armed with two long rifles and is considered dangerous.

Courtesy: TBI

Courtesy: MNPD

Courtesy: MNPD

Courtesy: MNPD

Courtesy: MNPD

The TBI has issued a Blue Alert for Edwards stating that he is wanted for attempted criminal homicide and evading arrest.

Courtesy: MNPD

If you see him, you are asked to call 911 immediately.