A van believed to be involved in a shooting near the Food City on Western AVenu on Monday, July 8, 2019. (WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Knoxville police are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon near a Food City store.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. in the 2000 block of Mississippi Avenue.

Police say the victim fled the scene and went to the Food City at 1950 Western Avenue. The victim suffered minor injuries and decided not to press charges.

Two suspects were detained according to police.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.