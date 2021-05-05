Metro Police Officer Brian Sherman (MNPD)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An officer with the Metro Nashville Police Department was injured in an officer-involved shooting at a home in South Nashville on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to a home on the 7200 block of Sugarloaf Drive just after 6 p.m. According to MNPD, Metro Police officer Brian Sherman was shot and was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his left arm.

Sherman, a two-year veteran of the force, was hit while answering a call of a woman shot, but that the call was a setup.

Salman Mohamed’s Rifle (Sky Walker / WKRN)

“This was a ruse or a setup to get the police to come to the house,” said Don Aaron of the Metro Nashville Police.

When police arrived, they almost immediately came under fire.

The suspect, 22-year-old Salman Mohamed, fatally shot himself in the head with a rifle in the driveway of the home as officers attempted to negotiate with him. No officers fired at Mohamed.

Mohamed’s mother and three siblings were at the home at the time and were not injured. Multiple units and paramedics responded to the scene. A motive has not been determined at this time.

(MNPD)

(Valencia Wicker / WKRN)

(Valencia Wicker / WKRN)

(Valencia Wicker / WKRN)

Officer Sherman was later discharged from Vanderbilt shortly after 10 p.m.

Metro Police maintains the officers that initially responded, including Sherman, were not equipped with body cameras at the time.

Anyone with information that may aid investigators is asked to contact our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.