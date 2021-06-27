Police: Off-duty Memphis officer involved in deadly car crash where car was split in half

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say an off-duty MPD officer was involved in a crash in Cordova Friday afternoon that left two people dead.

Officers responded to the three-vehicle crash at Walnut Grove and Timber Creek Drive around 5 p.m.

The preliminary investigation reveals that vehicle #1, which was a 2019 Dodge Charger, was traveling eastbound on Walnut Grove at a high rate of speed when vehicle #2, which was a 2000 Pontiac Bonneville, pulled from a private drive and was struck by vehicle #1.

Memphis Police said after vehicle #2 was struck, vehicle #2 split into two pieces causing one part of the car to strike vehicle #3, which was a 2018 Ford- F250, which was stopped in the westbound center turn lane.

The driver of vehicle #1, an off-duty MPD Officer, was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. The driver and passenger of vehicle #2, 19-year-old Travis Parham and 42-year-old Wallace Morris, were pronounced deceased on the scene.

Employees at a BP on Walnut Grove said the Bonneville was pulling out of the gas station when it was broadside by the Charger and said two people in the car were ejected from the vehicle.

Other people saw the aftermath of the crash said you couldn’t tell what kind of car it was.

“It was destroyed. It was literally split in half,” said Preston Brady.

This investigation is ongoing.

Due to this crash being a fatal incident involving an off-duty officer, the officer has been routinely relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.