Police: Multiple people shot, including police officer, at Knoxville high school

Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Knoxville PD)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say there have been multiple victims, including a police officer, in a shooting at a Knoxville high school.

The Knoxville Police Department says multiple agencies have responded to Austin-East Magnet High School.

“The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area,” the police department stated in a tweet.

The superintendent for Knox County Schools says the school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the shooting have been released to their families.

No other information has been provided.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss