Police: Multiple people shot, including police officer, at Knoxville high school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say there have been multiple victims, including a police officer, in a shooting at a Knoxville high school.

The Knoxville Police Department says multiple agencies have responded to Austin-East Magnet High School.

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ViQirnQSpx — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021

“The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area,” the police department stated in a tweet.

The superintendent for Knox County Schools says the school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the shooting have been released to their families.

No other information has been provided.