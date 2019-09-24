Police: Man urinated on floors, walls at Nashville airport baggage claim

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 56-year-old man is accused of urinating all over the floor and walls of a baggage claim area at Nashville International Airport as passengers waited for their luggage.

According to an arrest warrant, airport surveillance video from Monday showed Eliezer Gonzalez “exposed himself and urinated in front of passengers near the bag belt.” An officer reported seeing “a large amount of urine on the wall and floor,” the paperwork states.

When Gonzalez was confronted by officers, they said he claimed it was okay to do this in Puerto Rico, so he assumed it was allowed in Nashville.

He was booked into the Metro jail Monday night on a charge of public indecency.