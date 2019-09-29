Police: Man accused of hiding cocaine rock in salad

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man faces a felony drug charge after allegedly trying to hide a cocaine rock in a salad he was eating.

According to an affidavit, Metro Police were called to a shopping center near Nolensville Pike and Harding Place for reports of suspected illegal drug activity.

Dathan Saeger, 44, was observed by officers eating a salad in the passenger seat of a parked vehicle, investigators said.

When an officer approached Saeger, police said he looked nervous and appeared to be hiding something.

Saeger exited the vehicle and was still holding the salad, according to the affidavit.

At this time, a Metro officer observed a multi-colored straw sticking out of the salad and a small white rock beside it.

The officer said the white rock was not of the same shape or color as any other topping in the salad.

Police said the rock tested positive for cocaine.

Officers were given consent to search the vehicle and said they found a burnt glass pipe inside.

Saeger was taken into custody without incident.