Police issue warrants for Chattanooga ‘paintball battles’

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee say that arrest warrants have been issued for more than 60 people accused of involvement in a string of “paintball battles” taking place across Chattanooga.

The city’s police department says it received more than 70 calls reporting people shooting paintball guns between May 1 and May 18.

A police spokesman told The Times Free Press on Tuesday that the battles appeared to have started as a game among friends, but some suspects had since targeted victims that weren’t involved.

(Photo: Chattanooga PD)

Arrest reports show that at least four suspects had been arrested on charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment.

Police didn’t identify the suspects.