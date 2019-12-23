Police: Blind, homeless man beat to death with fire extinguisher in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 32-year-old man is accused of using a fire extinguisher to beat a blind homeless man to death in a downtown Nashville parking garage early Monday morning.

Metro police said Brandon Brown has been charged with criminal homicide for the assault at the Music City Central bus station on Charlotte Avenue.

Brandon Brown (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officers responded around 5:30 a.m. to a report of a deceased subject at the location. When police arrived, they said they found the body of the 49-year-old victim.

His name has not been released. The motive remains under investigation.

(Photo: WKRN)

No additional information was immediately released.