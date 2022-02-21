MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Morristown Police said Monday that a man was struck Sunday evening by a passing train and later died at a hospital.

According to MPD, at around 6 p.m., a man identified as Antone Romanov, 34, was standing on the railroad tracks near the Haun Drive crossing when he was struck by a westbound Norfolk Southern train.

Police say Romanov was pronounced dead after being taken to Morristown-Hamblen Hospital.

No other information about Romanov and the circumstances leading to his presence on the train tracks was available.