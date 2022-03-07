NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Chattanooga Republican Rep. Robin Smith has resigned after she was charged with federal wire fraud.

The charging documents are in connection to an ongoing investigation surrounding a political consulting firm involving former House Speaker Glen Casada and Cade Cothren, a former top advisor to Casada

The investigation revolves around a shady consulting firm known as Phoenix Solutions. Prosecutors allege Smith, Casada and Cothren used the company to provide kickbacks.

Casada and Cothren at this time are unindicted co-conspirators.

This comes a year after the FBI raided the offices of several state Republicans and at least one lawmaker has been charged.

“This is criminal information, criminal information are generally when two parties prosecutors and defendant come together on an agreement on a charge and a sentence on the front end,” said Jim Todd, a former prosecutor and now attorney at Hagan Todd Law Firm.

Just moments after the federal filing, Smith resigned.

Casada and top aide Cothren are identified in the federal report as individuals 1 and 2.

All three were subjects of an FBI investigation regarding “Phoenix Solutions”— a company prosecutors are alleging was set up and run by Cothren under the pseudonym Matthew Phoenix.

“Obviously the fact that this information has, mentions other people involved in this criminal enterprise means more than likely other people are under investigation,” Todd said.

The “fake” company was tasked with providing mailers and other outreach for lawmakers to send out “legislative updates”. Tennessee representatives are allocated $3,000 annually to fund postage and printing. Representatives were also allowed to use campaign funds to offset additional expenses beyond $3,000 under the mailer program, according to the federal filing.

Prosecutors say Smith knew and tried to conceal involvement with Phoenix Solutions and the fact that they were getting a kickback from the profits of state funds for the mailers.

“The information does not include a real dollar amount of monies that was defrauded, it does indicate that the damage is good faith representation for lack of a better term — so in other words the government is alleging that what happened in this case basically cost taxpayers the good representation of this representative so that’s sort of a hard one to put a finger on as to where that’s going to go in the sentencing guidelines,” Todd said.

In her resignation letter to current Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, Smith said that serving was an “honor” adding “I have resigned with the deepest of humility and out of respect for the role of public service.”

Sexton responded, saying in part:

“It is clear in the charging documents that certain individuals used their official capacity to target General Assembly members and the Republican caucus by using a fake company to siphon off money illegally and deceptively.

“I will continue to cooperate fully with federal authorities as the investigation continues which has been the case since I became speaker in 2019.”

Smith is expected in court for a plea hearing on Tuesday.