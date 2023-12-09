KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pilot and General Motors announced this week that the first locations of their national electric vehicle charging network are now open, including two stops right here in East Tennessee.

In partnership with the EV fast-charging company EVgo, the first 17 locations of the national fast-charging network officially went online this week across 13 states.

The Flying J Travel Center at 800 Watt Road in Knoxville and the Pilot Travel Center at 3624 Roy Messer Highway in White Pine are among the first groups of fast-charging stations.

Pilot said that at least 25 locations will offer 100 fast-charging stalls by the end of the year, with a target goal of 200 locations by the end of 2024. The network will eventually have 2,000 350-KW fast charger stalls at up to 500 Pilot and Flying J travel centers across the U.S.

Pilot said travelers can find available locations on GM vehicle brand apps, Pilot’s myRewards Plus app, and the EVgo app. GM and Pilot Travel Centers will introduce exclusive benefits for GM drivers, including the ability to reserve a charger, and discounts on charging beginning in spring 2024.

Headquartered in Knoxville, Pilot is the nation’s largest network of travel centers with more than 870 locations. To see the available fast-charging locations and other information, visit pilotflyingj.com/ev-charging.

“EV drivers are eager for a better charging experience and to have more charging locations along America’s most traveled corridors. These new charging locations and the many more to come, will be critical for improving range confidence,” said Adam Wright, Pilot Travel Centers LLC’s chief executive officer. “As interest in EVs continues to grow, we believe our network can be a catalyst to getting more EV drivers on the road.”