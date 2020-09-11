Pilot killed in McMinn County plane crash identified as East Tennessee man

McMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An East Tennessee man was killed Thursday afternoon in a plane crash near the town of Niota in northern McMinn County.

According to McMinn County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot of the ultralight aircraft was identified as Timothy W. Williamson of Loudon County.

Sheriff Joe Guy said that multiple agencies were called to the scene of the crash near a home on County Road 323 around 3:45 p.m. It crashed just minutes after taking off from a private airfield.

The single-engine Quad City Challenger aircraft was owned by Fred Rainey of Harriman, Tennessee.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration continued their investigation of the crash on Friday morning.

The cause of the crash is still not yet clear.