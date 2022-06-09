PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Country Cascades Waterpark Resort announced a $30 million expansion that will provide new guest rooms, a grand lobby, restaurants, and more activities and entertainment.

The company says a new seven-story River Town area will have 91 mountain-themed rooms, each designed for families, accommodating up to six guests. The expansion increases rooms to 322 guestrooms with 133 suites in the existing Country Tower and 98 split-room suites at the Summit Tower.

“This $30 million project brings together all of the elements of a memory-filled vacation whether it is the thrill of rock climbing, excitement of a pajama dance party or the delight of sharing ice cream together,” said Kay Collier-Pittman, president of Country Cascades Waterpark Resort.

Rooms

The guest rooms will have features of the River Tower. Called “light and airy” the design is meant to immerse guests in a mountain setting. Each room has a “kid’s space,” designed to include an in-room scavenger hunt. The kids can follow clues to crack a secret code that opens a treasure chest in the room.

Guest room at Country Cascades Waterpark Resort. (Photo by Country Cascades)

Grand lobby

The grand lobby will have a large natural stone hearth. Lobby design elements include stone and massive wooden beams, continuing the modern mountain design theme.

New activities

The new project will renovate the existing resort campus. Families will be able to enjoy nightly pajama dance parties, story times and arts and crafts activities. The outdoor waterpark will also be renovated with a new look.

The resort’s new family entertainment center offers mini-bowling, rock climbing, a VR Arena, arcade games and prizes.

Country Cascades Waterpark Resort

Restaurants

The resort dining will feature a reimagined culinary experience, including Country Cascade’s signature breakfast. The company says the new grab-n-go market will offer more “hot” options and there will also be new fast-casual options and a new confectionary kitchen.

(Photo by Country Cascades)

“During our 50th-anniversary celebration, we committed to investing $50 million in our local community over 10 years,” the news release stated.