PHOTOS: Titans go 5-0 at home against Texans

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Pharaoh Brown #85 of the Houston Texans runs with the ball as Malcolm Butler #21 and Kenny Vaccaro #24 of the Tennessee Titans defend the play in the second quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

(WKRN) — Tennessee Titans are now 5-0 and remain undefeated in the AFC South with another win at home against the Houston Texans on Sunday, beating them 42-36 in overtime after a late 4th quarter touchdown for the Titans and a field goal tied the game with just seconds to spare.

Only one other team in the AFC remains 5-0 this season, the Pittsburgh Steelers won out against the 4-2 Cleveland Browns, 38-7 at home on Sunday. Next week, they take on the Titans on the road with the Titans looking for another at-home win.