NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Damage has been reported across Middle Tennessee after tornado-warned storms moved through the area Tuesday morning.

Emergency officials in several counties, including Henry, Montgomery and Robertson, reported downed trees and powerlines, along with multiple power outages.

Cross Plains / Robertson County (Courtesy: Paul Silvage)

Cross Plains / Robertson County (Courtesy: Paul Silvage)

Cross Plains / Robertson County (Courtesy: Paul Silvage)

Cross Plains / Robertson County (Courtesy: Paul Silvage)

Paris / Henry County (Courtesy: Police Police Department)

Paris / Henry County (Courtesy: Police Police Department)

Paris / Henry County (Courtesy: Police Police Department)

Sylvan Park / 37th & Normandy (Photo: WKRN)

Sylvan Park / 37th & Normandy (Photo: WKRN)

Hartsville (Courtesy: Amy Tucker)

Hartsville (Courtesy: Amy Tucker)

Storm damage in Paris (Courtesy: Robert Lee)

Cross Plains / Robertson County (Courtesy: Paul Silvage)

Lascassas (Courtesy: Kaleigh Cope)

Springville in Henry County (Courtesy: Ashley Cypret)

Springville in Henry County (Courtesy: Ashley Cypret)

Springville in Henry County (Courtesy: Ashley Cypret)

You can send your weather photos and videos to PIX@WKRN.com.