PHOTOS: Budweiser Clydesdales in East Tennessee ahead of celebrations

FRIENDSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Resting up before their parade of appearances in the days ahead, the smooth-gaiting, World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales are currently being stabled in Blount County. WATE 6 News crews were given the chance to visit the eight large horses as trainers brought them out to get some sun and a bit of exercise.

The Budweiser Clydesdales usually call Warm Springs Ranch in Missouri home, where more than 70 of them live and train for the hitch.

The Budweiser Clydesdales will be trotting out to some East Tennessee celebrations this weekend: