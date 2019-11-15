Phillip Fulmer named ‘East Tennessean of the Year’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Thursday night, Phillip Fulmer was honored as he was named “East Tennessean of the Year.”
The University of Tennessee’s Athletics director and former Vols football coach was recognized by the East Tennessee Historical Society.
The award means to shine a light on an East Tennessee history maker – an ambassador who represents integrity, dignity, leadership, and the Volunteer Spirit.
Fulmer told our sister station, WATE 6 On Your Side, he is humbled to accept the award.
