Phillip Fulmer announces positive COVID-19 test result

FILE – Tennessee Athletics Director and former Tennessee head football coach Phillip Fulmer introduces new Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Calvin Mattheis)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – University of Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer has announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Fulmer said in the tweet that he immediately went into isolation.

Since the first test, Fulmer says he has received a second positive test, confirming the diagnosis.

As of Friday morning, Fulmer says he is asymptomatic and feels fine.

The athletic director says he is working remotely and adhering to CDC and local health department guidelines.

Fulmer says he was not deemed a close contact with any of the student-athletes or sports staff members.