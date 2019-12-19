Petition calls for removal of confederate general bust from Tennessee state capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A group of pastors are working to remove the bust of a Confederate general from the Tennessee State Capitol.

There’s a petition with tens of thousands of signatures supporting this effort.

The bust that of Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general and former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.

It’s located in an alcove between the second-floor house and senate chambers and has been in the state capitol since the 1970s.

The online petition to remove it now has more than 40,000 signatures.

Wednesday, a group of pastors will deliver letters asking the capitol commission to remove the bust.

Republican Representative Jeremy Faison recently told us the bust should go to a museum and replaced with Dolly Parton.

Governor Lee has said he would ask the capitol commission to take up the issue but that has not happened yet.

On Tuesday, House Democratic Caucus Chairman Mike Stewart penned a letter to the capitol commission were he said, “In 2019 it is presumably self-evident that the first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan should not greet school children and other visitors when they tour our seat of government.