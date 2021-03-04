Passenger at Nashville airport accused of hiding 1,700 suboxone pills in luggage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A passenger who arrived at Nashville International Airport on a flight from New York Wednesday night was arrested after police said they found 1,700 suboxone pills hidden inside of his luggage.

An arrest warrant states an airport officer walked by Christopher Harwell, 52, and smelled marijuana on him. When Harwell was questioned, he reportedly told the officer he did not have any marijuana and had just arrived in Nashville after visiting his children in New York.

Police said Harwell allowed the officer to search his fanny pack and luggage. Inside his bag, officers said they found a shopping bag containing 1,700 units of suboxone in rubber-banded packets.

The number of pills, the transportation method and the packaging were “consistent with narcotics for resale,” airport police wrote in the warrant.

Harwell was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Wednesday night on a felony drug possession charge. He was released early Thursday morning on a $7,500 bond.

The arrest happened one day after police charged another passenger at Nashville International Airport for allegedly hiding 38 pounds of marijuana in her bag.