Park officials searching for missing Illinois man who fell into water in Great Smoky Mountains

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials and other agencies are searching for an Illinois man who has gone missing after reportedly falling into water.

According to a release from GSMNP, Yogesh Patel, 25, was reported missing at 7:36 a.m. on Monday, September 14.

Patel, of Oak Forest, Illinois, had reportedly fallen into the water at Midnight Hole, where he was seen struggling.

The release says bystanders tried to pull him from the water but were unable to get him out.

GSMNP reports rangers and rescue personnel arrived around 8 p.m. and started searching for Patel but were hindered by the darkness.

As of Tuesday morning, the search is ongoing.

The release says no closures are in effect due to the search.