PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The ownership group behind a popular Guy Fieri-branded restaurant in Sevier County has been named in a lawsuit alleging a former employee was fired after reporting harassment and being forced to change other employees’ timecards.

FACE Amusement, which owns and operates Downtown Flavortown in Pigeon Forge, was named in the lawsuit filed last month in Sevier County. It alleges the group violated state and federal law when dismissing an employee of the restaurant in August 2022.

The lawsuit claims the plaintiff was terminated shortly after reporting that she was being harassed by an executive of FACE Amusement. It alleges the plaintiff suffered chest pains, anxiety, and anorexia as a result of the harassment.

Court documents state she reported the harassment on Aug. 1 and was fired one week later.

Additionally, the plaintiff alleges that management violated the Fair Labor Standards Act when she was instructed to change employees’ timecards. The documents allege that a FACE executive responded to her reservations against doing so by telling her, “It’s fine and it [needs] to be done.”

The lawsuit seeks a trial by jury, a reinstatement of the plaintiff’s employment, and monetary penalties including punitive and compensatory damages.