KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department reported Friday night that the owner of the abandoned dog found behind a dumpster has been found and charged with animal cruelty.

An investigation by KPD’s Animal Control Unit led to the identification of 36-year-old Jamie Will. Will has been charged with animal cruelty and Animal Control also confiscated two dogs and a cat.

(Photo via Young Williams)

The dog, named Bridget by caretakers at the Young-Williams Animal Center, passed away on Tuesday despite extensive efforts to save her life.

Young-Williams put out a statement Friday night saying Will’s three other pets now in their care appear to be in “fair condition” and will remain in Young-Williams’ care as the investigation continues.