DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Jefferson County authorities were asking drivers to avoid downtown Dandridge Friday morning due to a hazmat situation following a crash on Interstate 40. The Dandridge Police Department says the hazmat incident was caused by to an overturned tractor-trailer and chemical spill.

The Dandridge Fire Department said at 7:45 a.m. that they were opening up two eastbound lanes on I-40 since the chemical spill isn’t flammable or inhalation hazardous. Authorities tell WATE 6 On Your Side that the hazmat situation east of exit 417, and were asking people to avoid downtown Dandridge because of heavy traffic.

Dandridge FD Chief Andrew Riley said Friday morning that as of 7:45 a.m., drivers no longer have to exit the interstate since the scene is now stable and two eastbound lanes have reopened.

“The reason we’re opening up two lanes is because we learned the chemical is not flammable or an inhalation hazard,” Riley said. “People please be patient, we’re working as fast and as safe as we can.”

Riley also said a hazmat cleanup crew is en route to the scene and was expected to arrive around 8:30 a.m.

Earlier Friday around 4:30 a.m., an overturned vehicle on I-40 East near mile marker 418 had shut down the eastbound lanes, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. We’re working to learn more about the incident.