Overturned truck carrying 35K pounds of M&M’s closes I-40 eastbound ramp at exit 383 in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two tractor-trailers were involved in an accident that overturned one on I-40 in Knoxville Friday morning, closing the eastbound ramp to Papermill Drive.

Tennessee Department of Transportation Community Relations Officer Mark Nagi told News Channel 11 that one of the trucks was parked on the ramp at exit 383, and the other truck lost control, overturned and hit the parked semi from the back.

Nagi tweeted Friday morning that the truck was carrying approximately 35,000 pounds of candy.

Nagi told News Channel 11 that the candy inside the truck was M&M’s.

According to TDOT’s Smartway Map, the accident was reported at 5:26 a.m.

Nagi also said that the driver of the overturned truck was transported to an area hospital with an unknown injury but confirmed that it was not life-threatening.

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating the crash.